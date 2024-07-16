Mysterious 'Massive Booms' Reported Across NJ, NY: Earthquake, Fireball Speculations Loom

Locals reported rattling just after 11:20 a.m., however, the USGS had not confirmed any seismic shifts as of 12:25 p.m. Exactly after the rattling occurred, NY and CT residents reported witnessing fireballs.

Residents of Ocean County speculated the booms may have been caused by activity at the Warren Grove Air to Ground Range, used for New Jersey Air National Guard training.

As of 1:20 p.m., a cause for the thunder-like booms had not been confirmed.

One resident in Bergen County reported feeling their house shaking. Others took to X.

