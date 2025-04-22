Earn Miles On Major Airline With Uber Rides, Food Orders: Here's How

The program officially launched on Tuesday, April 22, giving early access to SkyMiles members who had signed up for a waitlist. All other customers can start linking their accounts on Thursday, April 24, according to a news release.

The move ends the airline's longtime partnership with Lyft and marks a new chapter for the SkyMiles loyalty program as Delta celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025.

"SkyMiles membership is about giving Delta's loyal customers more ways to earn even more miles, fly with more ease, and experience more of what really matters to them," said Prashant Sharma, Delta's vice president of loyalty. "Our new partnership with Uber not only expands the value of loyalty and makes it easier than ever for our members to get rewarded – it also opens the door for new audiences to find reasons to love SkyMiles, no matter how often they fly."

Once SkyMiles and Uber accounts are linked, members will automatically earn three miles per dollar on Uber Reserve trips. They'll also get two miles per dollar on premium rides like Uber Comfort and Uber Black, along with one mile per dollar on UberX rides to and from airports.

Members will also earn one mile per dollar on Uber Eats restaurant and grocery orders of $40 or more. Customers who use a Delta SkyMiles American Express card on rides or orders will earn an extra mile per dollar spent.

To link a SkyMiles account with Uber, customers can open their Uber or Uber Eats app, tap "account," scroll to "partner rewards," and select "Delta SkyMiles" for instructions. Membership in the SkyMiles program is free.

Uber said the partnership is a natural fit for travelers.

"As 15% of all Uber trips either begin or end at an airport, we know that Uber is an integral part of the travel experience for millions of people," said Camiel Irving, Uber's vice president of operations and general manager of mobility for the US and Canada. "Partnering with Delta offers an even more connected experience for those travelers, turning their everyday moments into miles that will take them even further."

The collaboration also includes plans to improve the airport pickup and drop-off experience at Delta hubs. There will also be more step-by-step ride guidance through the Uber app.

The companies first announced the partnership at the CES 2025 trade show in Las Vegas during a keynote by Delta CEO Ed Bastian. The airline also used the January event to unveil Delta Concierge, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant built into the Fly Delta app offering personalized help with trip planning, airport navigation, gate updates, and travel requirements.

Delta previously teamed up with Lyft in 2018 to offer SkyMiles rewards for rides.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.