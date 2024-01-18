Early Dismissals For These Bergen County Schools Ahead Of Snow Storm

Parts of the state could see up to six inches of snow, expected to begin falling between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.
The following districts have early dismissals:
- Cranford
- Dumont
- Hackensack
- Hanover Park Regional HS
- Lyndhurst
- Marlboro
- Maywood
- Millburn
- Mountainside
- North Arlington
- Oradell
- Parsippany-Troy Hills
- Pompton Lakes
- Rockaway
- Roselle Park
- Scotch Plains-Fanwood
- Totowa
- Warren
- Watchung/Watchung Hills Regional
- Wayne
- Westfield
This is a developing story. Check back for more or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.
