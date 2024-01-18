Overcast 31°

SHARE

Early Dismissals For These Bergen County Schools Ahead Of Snow Storm

School districts across New Jersey have begun announcing schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 19, ahead of the second snow storm of the week.

These New Jersey districts have altered schedules Friday, Jan. 19.

These New Jersey districts have altered schedules Friday, Jan. 19.

 Photo Credit: stoneyridgefarmky Pixabay
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Parts of the state could see up to six inches of snow, expected to begin falling between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The following districts have early dismissals:

  • Cranford
  • Dumont
  • Hackensack
  • Hanover Park Regional HS
  • Lyndhurst
  • Marlboro
  • Maywood
  • Millburn
  • Mountainside
  • North Arlington
  • Oradell
  • Parsippany-Troy Hills
  • Pompton Lakes
  • Rockaway
  • Roselle Park
  • Scotch Plains-Fanwood
  • Totowa
  • Warren
  • Watchung/Watchung Hills Regional
  • Wayne
  • Westfield

This is a developing story. Check back for more or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE