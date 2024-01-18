Early Dismissals For These Bergen County Schools Ahead Of Snow Storm

Parts of the state could see up to six inches of snow, expected to begin falling between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The following districts have early dismissals:

Cranford

Dumont

Hackensack

Hanover Park Regional HS

Lyndhurst

Marlboro

Maywood

Millburn

Mountainside

North Arlington

Oradell

Parsippany-Troy Hills

Pompton Lakes

Rockaway

Roselle Park

Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Totowa

Warren

Watchung/Watchung Hills Regional

Wayne

Westfield

This is a developing story. Check back for more or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.

