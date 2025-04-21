Eagles Star Sends Message To Car Thief — Hours Later, Suspect Was In Cuffs In NJ

The Super Bowl-winning wideout’s stolen car was located in Camden, New Jersey, on Monday, April 21, according to FOX29 Philadelphia, and the alleged thief was taken into custody.

Brown didn’t wait for an official investigation to take shape before making his own moves. He took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) early Monday morning to address the culprit directly.

“Just bring the whip back, bro, and I won’t press charges,” Brown said in a video. “But if I find you… it’s gonna be what it’s gonna be.”

You smooth with it, though, you pulled up at 3:42… You fast on your feet, I’m gonna show you how fast I can be. We know where you are right now… pull back up, bro."

Brown even claimed to know the thief’s timing and location.

The car, which was stolen overnight Sunday into Monday, was reportedly recovered hours later just outside Camden. Authorities have not confirmed how the vehicle was found or whether Brown’s posts played a role in the recovery.

It also remains unclear whether the vehicle was Brown’s famously humble Honda Accord — the same one he drove to an Eagles playoff game in January — or another car from his collection.

Brown has not confirmed whether he will press charges.

The wide receiver played a pivotal role in helping the Eagles claim their second Super Bowl title in February, with a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Daily Voice has reached out to the police in NJ and PA for more details and the team for additional comments. Check back here for possible updates.

