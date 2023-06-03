E-Bike Rider, 62, Struck By SUV, Teaneck Police Chief Urges Caution

Police Chief Andrew McGurr pointed to the crash at the intersection of Palisade Avenue and Colonial Court shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, while urging both motorists and riders of alternative vehicles to be wary of one another.

The Philodo H8 motorized bicycle rider was conscious and alert when he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

He'd been headed north on Palisade Avenue when the driver of the southbound Honda CRV made a left in front of him at Colonial Court, McGurr said.

Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps and paramedics from Holy Name Medical Center joined township police and firefighters at the scene, the chief said.

McGurr’s department is investigating the crash.

The chief reminded motorists that “with the onset of warmer weather they need to be extra vigilant for others using the roadways on less conspicuous means of transportation.

“We would also like to remind those utilizing electronic bicycles that they should take steps to increase their visibility by utilizing lights and reflective clothing and that they must comply with all the laws that apply to vehicles, such as obeying traffic signals and following the direction of traffic,” he added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.