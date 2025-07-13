E-Bike Rider, 21, Seriously Hurt In Crash Near Edgewater's SoJo Spa Club: Police

The crash happened around 3:37 a.m. near 725 River Road (SoJo Spa Club), according to Edgewater Police Chief Donald Martin.

Officers found the man with significant injuries from the crash. Cliffside Park EMS and paramedics from Englewood Hospital treated him at the scene before taking him to Hackensack University Medical Center's trauma unit, Martin said.

It was not immediately clear whether or not any other vehicles were involved.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, along with detectives and patrol officers from the Edgewater Police Department.

As of Sunday, no charges had been filed and the investigation was ongoing.

The rider’s identity was being withheld pending further updates.

