DWI Wayne Driver Speeding, Failed To Yield: Fairfield PD

At 12:34 a.m., officers observed a white Honda Civic exit the Route 80 West ramp onto Lane Road at a high rate of speed and then failed to yield prior to entering Two Bridges Road from Lane Road, Fairfield police said.

During a motor vehicle stop, the driver, Kyle Quiroga, exhibited signs and symptoms of someone under the influence, police said. Quiroga refused to comply with standard field sobriety tests and was arrested, police said.

At police headquarters, a breath test was taken and Quiroga's blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, police said. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, failure to provide proof of insurance, consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle and having an open container of cannabis in a motor vehicle, police said.

