The Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took her to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with a police escort following the 6:15 p.m. Dec. 4 crash in the 600 block of Harristown Road.

Police were expected to obtain a warrant so blood can be drawn.

A tow truck removed the heavily damaged vehicle.

Harristown Road was temporarily closed between Berkeley Place and Ridge Road while emergency crews worked.

