DWI Driver Sends Car Over 100-Foot Embankment Along Palisades Parkway: Nysp

At 4:07 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, New York State Police troopers from Haverstraw responded to a one-car crash on the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway between exits 13 and 14, according to Trooper Jennifer Alvarez.

The investigation found that Steven Beleno, of Blooming Grove, lost control of his 2018 Toyota after another vehicle allegedly cut him off, causing him to veer off the road and down a steep embankment, police said.

Beleno and a passenger were left stranded at the bottom of the embankment, unable to climb back up due to icy conditions, fire officials said.

Assistance was required from the Thiells Fire Department, who deployed 250 feet of 2 ½-inch hose as a rescue line to reach the victims. Crews from State Police, Haverstraw EMS, Rockland County Medics, and Thiells Fire Department worked together to safely rescue both patients.

Additional units from Hillcrest Fire Department and the Rockland County Technical Rescue Team were initially dispatched but were canceled en route.

Beleno was evaluated by EMS and transported to Nyack Hospital, where police said he displayed signs of impairment, Alvarez said. He was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) but refused to provide a blood alcohol content (BAC) sample, according to Alvarez.

Beleno was turned over to Nyack Hospital for medical care and will be required to report to the State Police Haverstraw barracks at a later date for processing, according to troopers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.