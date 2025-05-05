Fog/Mist 61°

DWI Driver Convicted Of Vehicular Manslaughter Learns Fate In Other NJ Crash That Killed 2

A 39-year-old Newark man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, April 30, after he was previously convicted of vehicular homicide when he drove drunk and killed two people in a crash, authorities said.

Sam Barron

And this wasn’t his first fatality behind the wheel.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Shaquan Wiley was drunk, driving 84 mph down 15th Avenue when he lost control while crossing Bergen Street and crashed into a tree, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.

Two of his passengers, 17-year-old Tahtiyanah Green and 21-year-old Imani Exum were killed instantly in the crash, Stephens said. Two other passengers, Michael Kirk, 37, and Shikeyah Hamlin, 21, sustained life-threatening injuries, Stephens said.

According to a witness, all the passengers of the car were yelling at Wiley to slow down as he sped down 15th Avenue, Stephens said. Wiley himself nearly died in the crash and had to be extricated from the driver’s seat following the collision, Stephens said.

Wiley has six prior felony convictions, including a 2005 conviction for vehicular manslaughter, for which he served a prison sentence after killing a teenage pedestrian in 2003, Stephens said.

