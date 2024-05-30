Dunkin' Opening Newly Remodeled Store In Bergen County

The store will be celebrating a grand reopening of its Ramsey location on Friday, May 31.

The first 100 guests will receive a coupon book containing four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months. The coupon books will be distributed at 9 a.m.

Dunkin’ Rewards members, and those who sign up for Dunkin’ Rewards, can spin a Dunkin’ prize wheel to receive complimentary merchandise, including Dunkin’ cups, sunglasses, cinch bags and pens, beginning at 9 a.m.

The 2,100-square-foot Dunkin’ will employ 23 people and be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Ramsey Dunkin’ features a brand new restaurant design featuring cold beverages available through a tap system serving eight beverages like coffee, iced tea and cold brew. The store will also feature digital kiosks, allowing guests to place their own order. There will also be an area dedicated to mobile pickups.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.