Dumpster Fire Doused At Avalon Apartments In Wood-Ridge

Wood-Ridge Lt. Jeffrey Geisler and Officers Joseph Barbiera and Michael Donato evacuated the building at the Avalon at Westmount Station apartments shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, Capt. Joseph Biamonte said.

Although the building manager contained the blaze, smoke extended up the trash chute to other floors, said firefighters who ventilated the building.

They were assisted at the scene by fellow firefighters from Carlstadt, Hasbrouck Heights, Lodi, Moonachie and Wallington and in coverage by East Rutherford, Little Ferry and Rutherford.

Wood-Ridge's First Aid & Rescue Squad and a BLS unit from Holy Name Medical Center also responded.

Borough firefighters also gave a special shout-out to the Wood-Ridge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for providing refreshments.

The cause of the fire didn't appear suspicious, Biamonte said.

PHOTO: Justin Derevyanik

