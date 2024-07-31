Dump Truck Driver 'Shaken Up' After Crash With Commuter Train In Morris County

Photos by Chris Almada of Brisck’s Photography show the scene along South Morris Street. It happened just before 3:50 p.m.

Almada said the dump truck driver did not appear to have been injured but was shaken up. Sources at the scene tell Daily Voice the driver told officers that his brakes gave out.

NJ Transit said M and E train #877 was set to arrive in Hackettstown at 4:23 p.m., but will be delayed up to 30 minutes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.