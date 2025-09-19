Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 82°

SHARE

Dump Truck Driver Cited After Ripping Down Wires In Wyckoff: Cops

A freak accident involving a dump truck shut down Wyckoff Avenue at the Midland Park border for more than three hours on Thursday, Sept. 18.

At the scene in Wyckoff.

At the scene in Wyckoff.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened around 1:47 p.m. when the driver of a 2024 Peterbilt dump truck left a parking lot on Wyckoff Avenue without lowering the body of the vehicle, Wyckoff police Lt. Joseph Soto said. The truck’s raised bed got tangled in overhead wires, damaging a major communications line and causing the truck to lift off of the ground, Soto said.

The driver, a 46-year-old Kearny man, was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle, careless driving, and obstructing traffic.

The truck had just dumped a load of hot asphalt at a nearby paving project before the mishap, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving said. Wyckoff firefighters and heavy-duty tow operators worked together to free the vehicle. Crews from PSE&G’s Electric Division, Verizon, and Optimum Cable also responded to repair the damaged lines, Loving said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE