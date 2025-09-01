Fair 70°

SHARE

Dumont Man Charged With Strangulation, Threats In Glen Rock Assault: Police

A 19-year-old Dumont man was arrested in connection with an assault on an 18-year-old Fair Lawn woman at a Glen Rock strip mall earlier this month, authorities said.

Thomas L. Godlewski.

Thomas L. Godlewski.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The woman reported the incident to Fair Lawn Police at 3:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, saying she was assaulted on Aug. 16 by a 19-year-old man, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said. 

Officers determined the incident occurred just outside the borough at a shopping center on the 800 block of Prospect Street in Glen Rock, according to the chief.

A joint investigation by the Fair Lawn and Glen Rock Police Departments, with help from Dumont Police, led to the arrest of Thomas L. Godlewski, according to Ackermann. He was charged with aggravated assault/strangulation, terroristic threats, criminal coercion, and recklessly causing bodily injury, the chief said.

Godlewski was taken into custody by Dumont Police, transported to Glen Rock Police Headquarters for processing, and then brought to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in Hackensack, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE