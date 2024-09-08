DUI Driver Wrecks Route 78 Memorial For Trooper Killed By Car, Police Say

David Neufield, of Berkeley Heights, was found inside of the vehicle that had struck the memorial for NJSP Trooper Thomas Hanratty at milepost 46.8 in Summit around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, State Police said.

Arriving troopers saw Summit firefighters conducting first-aid on Neufield, who was taken to a nearby hospital before he was arrested and charged with various drug offenses, including DUI. Police also said drugs were found inside of the vehicle.

Hanratty was killed at the same milepost on April 2, 1992, when he was struck by a passing vehicle while returning to his trooper car during a motor vehicle stop. He was 24 years old.

Trooper Hanratty had served with the New Jersey State Police for three years and was survived by his parents and two brothers.

"The crash caused significant damage to the Trooper Hanratty memorial, a solemn reminder of the daily dangers our troopers face while serving and protecting the public," NJSP said. "This incident underscores the importance of safe and sober driving on our roadways."

