DUI Driver, 65, Plows Car Into Building, Occupied Vehicles In New Milford, Police Say

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Avenue and River Road, New Milford Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

One of the occupants of the struck vehicles was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Van Saders.

The driver of the vehicle who caused the crash was arrested for driving while under the influence and issued well other motor vehicle violations. Her identity was not released as of press time.

The New Milford Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene. The building that was struck was awaiting inspection from the New Milford Building Department.

