Dueling Protesters Rally As Teaneck Passes Resolution Supporting Israel, Denouncing Hamas

On one side, a sea of Palestinian supporters waved flags, chanting "Free Palestine," and "Israel is a terror state."

On the other, throngs of Israeli supporters held signs expressing support for the people kidnapped by Hamas and in support for Palestine, while singing Hatikvah, Israel's national anthem, and other songs in Hebrew.

This went on for hours, both during and after the Township of Teaneck unanimously passed a resolution supporting Israel and denouncing Hamas following the Saturday, Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

The resolution was introduced by Councilwoman Hillary Goldberg and condemns Hamas, calling it a terrorist organization. Two Teaneck council members were in Jerusalem when the attacks began, Goldberg said. An ambulance donated by a Teaneck councilwoman was attacked and the ambulance driver was killed, Goldberg said.

"The Township of Teaneck stands united with Israel, the Jewish community and all of those affected by these acts of horror," Goldberg said. "The Township Council supports Israel's right to defend herself against terrorism."

Deputy Mayor Danielle Gee and Councilwoman Denise Belcher proposed a resolution calling for peace and unity, denouncing attacks on Palestinians and Muslims, though it was rejected by the council and not added to the agenda .

Saeed Quereshi, an imam at Darul Islah in Teaneck, expressed his opposition to the pro-Israel resolution, condemning the treatment of people in Gaza.

"I am here to oppose propagating one side of the story and hide the atrocities and suffering of the other side," Quereshi said. I would like my town to be impartial and not take sides, I feel the pain of those who have been kidnapped, my sympathies are with them. When we talk about Hamas kidnapping our Jewish brothers and sisters we should talk about 1200 Palestinians who have been detained by Israeli forces."

Daniel Fridman, a rabbi at Torah Academy of Bergen, expressed his support for Goldberg's resolution, calling it courageous. Friedman said his great-grandfather was killed at Auschwitz. Friedman was frequently interrupted by a Palestinian supporter behind him.

"We can send a message to the world that terror and hatred are not going to prevail," Friedman said. "If good people come together, we can overcome the forces of hatred and always stand up and be a force for humanity."

The township cut off public comment after more than three hours.

A livestream of the protest was broadcast on Facebook by Teaneck Councilman Keith Kaplan.

