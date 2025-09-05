At age 92, she was the oldest member of Britain’s royal family, and familiar to millions for her decades at Wimbledon.

"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the palace said in a statement on Friday, Sept. 5. "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

The statement noted that King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family are "mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

Born Katharine Worsley in 1933, she grew up in Yorkshire and was educated at Queen Margaret’s School and Runton Hill, showing an early gift for music.

She married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, in 1961 and later became a working royal, known for presenting trophies at Wimbledon, including her poignant support of Jana Novotna after the 1993 final.

A deeply committed advocate for access to music, she quietly taught at a primary school in Hull, stepped back from royal duties in 2002 to focus on music education, and in 2004 founded Future Talent to help young people develop their musical potential. She converted to Roman Catholicism in 1994.

The Duchess is survived by the 89-year-old Duke of Kent and their three children. Further details on services were not immediately released.

