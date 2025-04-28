Drunk Tenafly Man Caught Driving 'All Over Road' On I-87 While Over 3x Legal Limit: Nysp

The incident happened on Thursday night, April 24, around 9:50 p.m., when troopers received several reports of a vehicle swerving across the southbound lanes, New York State Police announced on Monday, April 28.

Witnesses reported the driver appeared to be drinking alcohol while driving, police added.

Troopers quickly found the vehicle and pulled it over. The driver was identified as Gerardo Salguero-Galvez, 30, of Tenafly, New Jersey, according to State Police.

During the stop, troopers said they saw opened alcohol containers inside the car and other clear signs of intoxication. Due to Salguero-Galvez’s high level of impairment, troopers decided it was unsafe to conduct Standardized Field Sobriety Tests at the scene, police said.

Salguero-Galvez was then taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and taken to police headquarters, where he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25 percent—more than triple the legal limit.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Yonkers City Court on Friday, May 30, at 9:30 a.m.

