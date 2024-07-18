FedEx Driver Was 1.5X Legal Limit In Drunken Crash That Knocked Power In Warren County: Cops

At 2:59 p.m., officers were at 100 Main St. when they saw a FedEx delivery truck crashed into a utility pole, Hackettstown police said. The driver, David Fiallos, a 46-year-old Long Valley resident, was traveling westbound on Route 46 when he dropped his cellphone, which he was using to locate an address, police said.

While attempting to reach down and pick the phone up, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole, police said. Inside the FedEx truck, officers located a Yeti cup containing suspected pink lemonade mixed with vodka, police said.

Fiallos was arrested and found to have a .12% blood alcohol content, which is 1.5 times legal limit of .08% in New Jersey, police said. The crash caused 800 people to lose power and Route 46 was closed between High Street and West Stiger Street for several hours, police said.

He was was charged with driving while intoxicated, using a handheld device while driving, reckless driving, failure to observe traffic lanes, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and failure to wear seatbelt, police said. Fiallos was released pending a court appearance, police said.

