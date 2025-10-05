Drunk Driver Kills Father, Critically Injures Toddler In NJ Wreck: Prosecutor

Brian Hope, 26, of East Orange, and his son were crossing South Grove Street in East Orange around 10:05 p.m. when they were hit by a minivan operated by Kadeem Robinson, 34, of Bloomfield, Carmen Martin, spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, said.

Hope was pronounced dead at University Hospital shortly after midnight, Martin said. His 3-year-old son remains in critical condition at University Hospital. Three passengers in the minivan were also injured, Martin said. The vehicle also struck a box truck, injuring its driver.

Robinson was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of second-degree assault by auto while DWI within 1,000 feet of a school, and fourth-degree assault by auto, according to Martin.

Editor's note: The prosecutor's office initially said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. but later issued a correction saying it happened at 10:06 p.m. The article has been updated for accuracy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.