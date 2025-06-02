Drugs, Weapons: Man Wanted In Bergen County Busted After Pursuit, Fairfield Police Say

At 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel at 38 Two Bridges Rd. for a report of a fight in progress, Fairfield police said. Upon arrival, police spoke to a man who said he had been in an altercation with another man, later identified as Christopher Martinez, a 43-year-old resident of The Bronx, officers said.

Martinez was located inside the hotel and refused officers commands to stop and speak with them, police said. As Martinez walked away from the scene, officers said they believe Martinez made movements that led them to believe he was reaching for a possible weapon, police said.

Martinez was located in an adjacent parking lot and began running from police, though he was apprehended following a short foot pursuit, officers said.

A search of Martinez following his arrest turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said. They also located a sheathed knife that Martinez admitted to discarding as he ran from the hotel, police said.

During processing at police headquarters, it was determined that he was wanted out of Bergen County on a parole violation, police said. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

He was transported to the Bergen County Jail on his other charges and is due back in Essex County Superior Court next month.

