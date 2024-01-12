Drugged Driver Rattles Resident After Predawn Crash Off Route 17: Waldwick PD

Bret Michaels Staab, 41, crashed his 2022 Nissan Sentra on Manhattan Avenue, then abandoned it there, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Jan. 12, Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

Police got a call from a resident when Staab began banging on the door of a Dora Avenue home, the lieutenant said.

They found Staab on a nearby street and an assortment of drugs -- heroin, crack, prescription meds and more -- in his car, Seifert said.

Staab was taken in custody to New Bridge Medical Center to be treated for accident-related injuries. He was charged with drug possession and driving under the influence, among other offenses.

Responding were Waldwick Police Sgt. Dave Passaretti, Sgt. Anthony LoPrinzi, Detective TJ Palaia and Officers Tim Chaney, Chris Sanchez, Tom Zachmann, Pete Bernhard and Mike Freeman.

