Drug-Defiant ‘Nightmare Bacteria’ Surges Across US, CDC Warns

The label, coined by the agency's former director Tom Frieden, describes germs that are difficult to treat and capable of sharing drug‑resistance with other bacteria.

These drug-defiant microbes are now multiplying at an unprecedented rate, threatening to undermine some of the most powerful tools in modern medicine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed this week that cases of NDM-producing carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales, or NDM-CRE, soared by more than 460 percent in the United States between 2019 and 2023.

These infections, which can cause severe illnesses like pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and urinary tract infections, are notoriously difficult to treat and carry a high risk of death.

How The “Nightmare Bacteria” Name Originated

The phrase “nightmare bacteria” was introduced by Dr. Tom Frieden, then director of the CDC, to highlight the grave threat posed by carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE).

These bacteria are called “nightmare” because they can spread resistance genes easily to other bacteria, cause deadly infections in the bloodstream, lungs, or urinary tract, and do not respond to most antibiotics, including those reserved for the most severe infections.

Frieden’s warning was echoed by global health leaders, underscoring the urgent need for action as these bacteria began to emerge in hospitals and communities.

What Is NDM-CRE?

NDM-CRE is a particularly dangerous subgroup of CRE. The “NDM” stands for New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase, an enzyme that makes these bacteria resistant to nearly all available antibiotics.

The NDM gene can be transferred between bacteria, allowing resistance to spread rapidly. Common gut bacteria like E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae can become NDM-CRE, turning routine infections into life-threatening emergencies.

Why Are Cases Rising?

The CDC points to several overlapping reasons for the surge. Antibiotic misuse — including unnecessary or incomplete prescriptions — has fueled resistance for years. The COVID-19 pandemic likely accelerated the trend, with nearly 80 percent of hospitalized patients receiving antibiotics, often without a confirmed bacterial infection.

Healthcare settings remain a hot spot for transmission. Infection control lapses, such as inconsistent hand hygiene and inadequate disinfection, can give NDM-CRE an easy path to spread among patients who are already medically fragile.

Compounding the problem, many clinical laboratories lack the tools to rapidly detect these bacteria, leading to delays in both diagnosis and containment.

The CDC warns that the true number of infections is likely underestimated, as the latest analysis is based on data from only 29 states and many labs lack the necessary testing capabilities.

What Is Being Done?

To stem the tide, the CDC is calling on healthcare providers to stay vigilant and adopt aggressive infection control measures.

That means prompt testing for the specific resistance genes, careful selection of antibiotics tailored to each infection, and strict hand hygiene and barrier precautions in all care settings.

The agency also stresses the importance of public awareness—making sure that dangerous bacteria do not escape healthcare settings and take hold in the wider community.

"This sharp rise in NDM-CRE means we face a growing threat that limits our ability to treat some of the most serious bacterial infections," said Danielle Rankin, an epidemiologist in CDC's Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion. "Selecting the right treatment has never been more complicated, so it is vitally important that healthcare providers have access to testing to help them select the proper targeted therapies."

Looking Ahead

Experts warn that without rapid action, the US could see more untreatable infections and preventable deaths.

The CDC is investing in better testing infrastructure and urging hospitals to partner with local health departments to track and contain outbreaks.

For now, the best defense remains prevention, rapid detection, and strict adherence to infection control protocols—a wake-up call for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

For more information, visit the CDC’s resources on NDM-CRE.

