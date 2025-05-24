Partly Cloudy 63°

Drug Bust: Man Ran Narcotics Lab Out Of Sussex County Shop, Cops Say

One man has been charged with operating a drug production facility out of a local storefront in Sussex County, and another is facing charges for distribution, authorities said.

Devin Pupo, 38, of Sparta, and Anthony Buff, 25, of Newton, were arrested on Friday, May 23, after an extensive investigation by the Sparta Township Police Department and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Sahil K. Kabse said.

Investigators executed search warrants at several locations in Sparta, including two businesses: Green Remedies at 53 Sparta Ave. and Zenshine Smoke Shop at 354 Lafayette Road, officials said

Pupo was charged with:

  • 1st-degree maintaining a CDS production facility
  • 1st-degree conspiracy to maintain a CDS production facility
  • 2nd-degree possession with intent to distribute CDS
  • 2nd-degree money laundering

Buff was charged with 4th-degree distribution of CDS, officials said.

Both men were released pending court appearances at Sussex County Superior Court.

The arrests were the result of a multi-agency effort including the Franklin Borough Police, West Milford Police, New Jersey State Police TEAMS and Special Investigation North Units, Newton Police, State Division of Taxation, State Police K9 and CSI Units, and others.

Authorities ask anyone with more information to contact the Sparta Township Police Detective Bureau at 973-729-6121 or email detectives@spartapd.org.

