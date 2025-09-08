Drug Bust: 121 Pounds Of Marijuana, LSD, Meth Seized In NJ Raid, Cops Say

The Sunday, Aug. 25 search warrant was carried out by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The search turned up approximately 121 pounds of marijuana, 100 pounds of THC products, 75 pounds of cannabis concentrate, seven sheets of LSD, two pounds of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, six ounces of MDMA, 40 grams of cocaine, and $140,000 in cash, authorities said.

Giovanni Arroyave, 30, and Giorgio Arroyave, 27, both of Manchester; Paul Saryan, 29, of Pine Brook; Hunter Penz, 23, of Medford; Rhianna Noonan, 22, of Bridgewater; and Ryan Verlie, 26, of Bayville, were at the home when the warrant was executed, Billhimer said.

Giovanni Arroyave was charged with possession and conspiracy to possess more than 25 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute LSD, hashish, MDMA, methamphetamine, and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and financial facilitation.

Giorgio Arroyave was charged with possession and conspiracy to possess more than 25 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute hashish and psilocybin mushrooms, possession of drug paraphernalia, and financial facilitation.

Saryan, Penz, Noonan, and Verlie were each charged with possession and conspiracy to possess more than 25 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, Billhimer said.

All but Verlie were transported to the Ocean County Jail and released under New Jersey Bail Reform. Verlie was served with the charges via summons.

Billhimer credited the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Asset Forfeiture Unit, Manchester Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Aberdeen Township Police Department for their work in the investigation.

