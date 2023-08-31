Drop And Dash: Van Splits After Bringing Two Paterson Shooting Victims To Hospital

Police who responded to a report of gunfire reported finding a crime scene but no victims outside a multi-family home on 12th Avenue off East 23rd Street at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, authorities said.

Both victims – one 19, the other 25 – were brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, they said.

The burgundy van that dropped them off then drove away, responders said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi confirmed the shooting in a brief release mid-Thursday morning.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, nor did they suggest a possible motive.

