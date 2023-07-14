Drop A DIME: Gang Burglarizing Vehicles At Rest Stops Along NJ Turnpike, State Police Seek Help

They've struck as far north as the Vince Lombardi rest stop in Ridgefield and as far south as the Molly Pitcher in Cranbury -- as well as in-between at the Thomas Edison rest stop in Woodbridge, NJSP said.

The thieves are entering mostly unlocked vehicles, grabbing what they can, and fleeing in an older-model red Nissan Rogue (pictured).

They've also switched out license plates in an effort to remain undetected.

However, State Police believe someone out there can drop the dime that ends the spree.

ANYONE who can help identify the vehicle or those responsible is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Trooper Hayley Grascia at the Troop “D” station in Cranbury: (609) 860-9000, ext. 4423. You can remain anonymous.

