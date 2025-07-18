Drone, K9 Help Capture Men In Stolen Car Chase At Garden State Plaza: Paramus PD

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 16, around 8:40 p.m., according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

Officer Hugo Rodriguez-Peña was patrolling the mall parking lot when he noticed a white 2021 Acura TLX with “driver’s side door handle showing signs of tampering” and a detached keyhole, both “consistent with common techniques used to defeat locking mechanisms and steal vehicles,” Guidetti said.

A check of the VIN confirmed the Acura was reported stolen by Passaic Police the day before. Sgt. Anthony Mordaga and Officer Slavko Bajovic joined Rodriguez-Peña and began surveillance. Two men soon approached and entered the vehicle.

As officers moved in to make contact, the suspects fled, Guidetti said.

Donell Carroll, 37, got into the driver’s seat and was immediately apprehended by Officer Bajovic, the chief said. Elijah Oliver, 32, ran off on foot into a wooded area near Fairfield Drive, Guidetti said.

Police set up a perimeter and called in help from the Bergen County Sheriff’s K9 Unit and the Paramus Police Drone Unit.

Officer Ryan O’Neill and K9 Max began tracking while Sergeant Andrew Cofone launched a drone. The UAV located Oliver hiding behind a residence on Fairfield Drive, Guidetti said. Officer Matthew Lanza took him into custody without incident.

Both men were charged:

Donell Carroll

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle (3rd Degree)

Possession of Stolen Property (Disorderly Persons Offense)

Possession of Motor Vehicle Master Key (4th Degree)

Elijah Oliver

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle (3rd Degree)

Resisting Arrest by Flight (4th Degree)

Both defendants were processed through BCI, issued criminal complaints, and remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

