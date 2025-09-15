'Driving Force:' Bergen County Mom, Local Leader Dies After Brain Cancer Battle

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 15, the Tenafly Chamber of Commerce called Jeanne’s impact on the town “immeasurable,” noting her leadership as co-president of the Tenafly Downtown Committee and founder of @thisistenaﬂy.

"She championed local businesses, spearheaded beautification projects like benches in Huyler Park and signage on Washington Street, and helped launch Tenafly’s event series. She gave tirelessly of her time, energy, and heart to make Tenafly thrive."

Jeanne was also remembered as a loving wife to Alex and devoted mother to her three daughters — Ava, 9, Ella, 11, and Mia, 12. A fundraising campaign launched during her year-long fight against glioblastoma described her as “a source of light, strength, and warmth to everyone she meets,” even as she endured multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and experimental treatments abroad.

Her legacy of kindness and dedication will “forever live on in the community she so deeply loved,” the Chamber said.

Check back for service details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.