Driver Who Hit Pedestrian In River Vale Charged With Assault By Auto, DWI

A Mahwah driver with a criminal history was drunk when he struck a pedestrian in River Vale, authorities said.

Nicholas Manuele

Nicholas M. Manuele, 27, was charged with assault by auto and DWI in a school zone following the early evening crash on Demarest Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 25, River Vale Police Chief Christopher Bulger said.

Hillsdale police took the initial call and contacted their River Vale colleagues, the chief said.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and brought to a local hospital with injuries that Bulger said weren't life-threatening.

Manuele, already had a history of mostly drug-related crimes, including robbery, restraint and theft, records show.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack and was ordered released by the judge pending trial.

