Driver Presumed Dead After Truck Plunges Off Delaware Memorial Bridge Into River

Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesman James Salmon tells Daily Voice the driver is presumed dead.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, July 11, when a Bobtail Tractor heading southbound into Delaware veered across three lanes of traffic, crashed through a concrete wall near the bridge’s Delaware anchorage, and disappeared into the river, the DRBA said.

Recovery efforts for the driver resumed Saturday morning at 6 a.m., Salmon said. All bridge lanes are open to traffic.

The impact of the crash caused the concrete wall to collapse, and the truck careened into the water, officials said. No other vehicles were involved.

The truck cab was located in the river later Friday, according to the DRBA.

Emergency crews have remained on the scene throughout the weekend, including dive and marine units from the Delaware State Police, New Castle County Emergency Management, Wilmington Police, DNREC, Wilmington Fire Marine Unit, Holloway Terrace and Minquadale Fire Companies, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The crash occurred on the downslope of the Delaware-bound span of the bridge, which connects Salem County, NJ, to New Castle County, DE, according to NJ Advance Media.

Officials have not released any identifying information about the driver.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.