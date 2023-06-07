Driver Of Van In Route 46 Rollover Crash Charged With DWI

Frankie Harrison, 63, was charged with DWI and careless driving after the 11:45 a.m. June 7 rollover on the westbound highway near the exit ramp for southbound Route 17, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr said.

Borough firefighters were assisted by their Wood-Ridge colleagues in stabilizing the Econoline van and extricating Harrison, the lieutenant said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Behr said.

Harrison was later released to a friend under John's Law, the lieutenant said.

Westbound Route 46 remained closed for an hour as David's Towing of Garfield removed the wreckage and an inspector from the state Department of Transportation checked the overpass for possible structural damage, Behr said.

Moonachie police assisted with traffic control, he said.

