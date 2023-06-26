Driver Living In Van Had Tactical Rifle, Shotgun, Pistol In Route 17 Stop: Rochelle Park PD

Jewann Smith, 39, of Fort Lauderdale, also had a high-capacity magazine and flash suppressor in the Ford van, which was stopped by Officer Chris Kiszka on the southbound highway mid-Saturday afternoon, June 24, Capt. James M. DePreta said.

Smith, who was temporarily living in the van and didn't have any New Jersey firearms permits, told police he was headed from upstate New York to Philadelphia while working for a logistics company, the captain said.

In the van he had a Glock handgun loaded with a 17-round magazine, a Bushmaster model XM15-E2S semi-automatic tactical rifle and a stockless Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, DePreta said.

Smith remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with various weapons and prohibited devices counts.

The seized firearms were sent for testing to determine whether any may have been used in crimes, the captain said.

Kiszka was assited by Sgt. Jared Shatkin, and Officers Ryan Burke and Hasan Shah, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.