Hasbrouck Heights PD: Driver In DWI Crash Had Kids With Him

Corey Curry, 34, of Paterson was behind the wheel of a 2012 Infiniti that struck a parked car on Franklin Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Hasbrouck Heights Lt. John Behr said.

The uninjured youngsters -- both under 10 years old -- were picked up by a family member while police were dealing with him, the lieutenant said.

Curry was arrested and charged with DWI, refusing to submit to a breath test, reckless driving, and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, Behr said.

He was released to a family member pending court action. The Infiniti was impounded by Courthouse Towing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.