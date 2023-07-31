Mostly Cloudy 84°

Driver In Crash Off Route 17 Bails, Found In Storm Drain Near Auto Dealer

A driver involved in a crash with another motorist off Route 17 got out of his car and ran before East Rutherford police found him hiding in a storm drain, authorities said.

ERPD
Jerry DeMarco
Tiago Cardoso de Oliveira, 39, of Newark was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of the highway and Union Avenue around midnight Sunday into Monday, July 31, said Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone.

An officer had positioned his patrol vehicle to block oncoming track when de Oliveira hit the gas and sped off down Union Avenue, the captain said.

He stopped at the Bellavia Chevrolet Buick dealership, got out and ran, Yannacone said.

Officers found the car, then found de Oliveira, he said.

Tiago was issued several motor vehicle summons before being released, the captain said.

No serious injuries were reported.

