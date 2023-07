The northbound highway was jammed after the Subaru Legacy landed on its driver's side under the Fair Lawn Avenue overpass shortly after 3 p.m. July 26.

Five Star Towing righted and removed the vehicle.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters, EMS workers and members of the Rescue Squad responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.