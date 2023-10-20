Rain Fog/Mist 61°

Driver Hospitalized After SUV Narrowly Misses Bus Shelter, Slams Into Tree On Route 17

A driver was hospitalized with chest pains following a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash Friday on rain-soaked Route 17.

The SUV narrowly missed taking out a bus shelter but ran over a sign and then slammed into a tree on southbound Route 17 just past Hollywood Avenue in Ho-Ho-Kus shortly before 6:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
Jerry DeMarco
The driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

The wreckage was removed on a Citywide Towing flatbed.

Ho-Ho-Kus police, firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Corps all responded along with an EMS unit from Valley.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

