Driver Hospitalized After Car Overturns In Crash With DOT Truck On Route 80 In Bergen County

Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 63 in Saddle Brook Township, at 1:43 p.m. on Dec. 5, NJSP Trooper Jeffrey Lebron said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford passenger vehicle struck the rear of a Department of Transportation (DOT) truck, causing the Ford to overturn.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police reported. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available, Lebron said.

