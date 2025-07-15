Driver Hits 77-Year-Old Woman, Leaves Her On Bergen County Road For Dead: Officials

The incident happened around 4:35 a.m. Thursday, July 10, on Grand Avenue near Ames Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday, July 15.

Leonia Police responded and found the woman unconscious. Officers said she had injuries consistent with being hit by a car. She was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Detectives determined the woman was trying to cross the street when a red vehicle hit her and drove off. The vehicle was later identified as a red 2012 Toyota Sienna, the prosecutor’s office said.

The driver, Osmary Jimenez-Luna, was arrested Monday, July 14, following a joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Leonia Police Department.

Jimenez-Luna has been charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, fourth-degree endangering an injured victim, and several related motor vehicle offenses.

He was taken to Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in Hackensack.

