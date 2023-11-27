Fair 50°

Driver From Cresskill, 81, Killed In Tenafly Crash: Police Seek Witnesses

An 81-year-old driver from Cresskill was pronounced dead at the scene after her car struck a utility pole Monday morning in Tenafly, said police who are seeking witnesses.

Police asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash on East Clinton Avenue or has info could help an investigation contact Tenafly PD: (201) 568-5100.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / TENAFLY PD
Jerry DeMarco
East Clinton Avenue was closed for more than an hour and a half after the victim's Ford Focus, which was headed toward Route 9W, crashed near Buckingham Road around 8 a.m. Nov. 27, Tenafly Police Lt. Michael Greeley said.

A passing police officer immediately rendered aid to the driver and help firefighters and paramedics extricate her, the lieutenant said.

Greeley asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help an investigation of it reach out to Tenafly police at (201) 568-5100.

