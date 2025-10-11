Driver Extricated In Route 17 Crash, FD Says

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in Hasbrouck Heights when a vehicle traveling Route 17 north struck a guardrail near Franklin Avenue and then another car, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr.

Responding officers found multiple vehicles involved and the woman heavily entrapped, Behr said.

All north and southbound lanes were shut while the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department and Wood-Ridge Fire Department responded and extricated the victim, Behr said.

Holy Name Medical Center responded with two ambulances, and Hackensack University Medical Center paramedics also assisted, Behr said. The woman was transported to HUMC in stable condition.

The Heights Police Department was assisted by Wood-Ridge and Carlstadt police in closing the highway, which remained shut for about one hour, Behr said. No summonses were issued, and the crash remains under investigation by the Hasbrouck Heights Traffic Division.

