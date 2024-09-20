Driver Crawls Out Of Overturned Car Following Norwood Crash: Police

The driver was heading south on Summit Street when the vehicle struck a parked car and overturned around 8:10 p.m., Norwood Police Chief Christian Federici said.

Norwood EMS responded to the scene and assessed the driver, who Federici said declined transport to a hospital. Norwood firefighters also responded to make the vehicle safe, prior to it being flipped upright and removed from the roadway.

The Norwood PD Traffic Unit is overseeing the investigation of the crash.

