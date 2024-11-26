Driver Crashes Into Embankment Outside Paramus Chick-fil-A, Rushing to Beat Closing Time

The mishap occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. as the driver entered the parking lot too quickly, according to Loving.

Neither the driver nor the passenger reported injuries in the crash, which left the SUV perched precariously on the embankment. Paramus police responded to the scene, and a tow truck operator called for backup to safely remove the vehicle without causing further damage.

Despite the accident, Chick-fil-A staff accommodated the driver and passenger, serving them even after the restaurant’s posted closing time.

