Driver Crashes Into Embankment Outside Paramus Chick-fil-A, Rushing to Beat Closing Time

A driver rushing to grab a late-night meal at the Chick-fil-A on Route 17 in Paramus crashed their white Hyundai Tucson SUV into an embankment just before the restaurant’s 10 p.m. closing time Monday night, Nov. 25, incident reporter Boyd A. Loving said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The mishap occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. as the driver entered the parking lot too quickly, according to Loving.

Neither the driver nor the passenger reported injuries in the crash, which left the SUV perched precariously on the embankment. Paramus police responded to the scene, and a tow truck operator called for backup to safely remove the vehicle without causing further damage.

Despite the accident, Chick-fil-A staff accommodated the driver and passenger, serving them even after the restaurant’s posted closing time.

