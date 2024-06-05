Driver Blacked Out At Intersection Had Coke, Smack In Car: Lyndhurst PD

Detectives Matt Giunta and Tom McSweeney found traffic at a standstill in the area of Page Avenue and Ridge Road in the middle of the afternoon, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Drivers were maneuvering their vehicles around a 2002 Kia K5 that was stopped at the light, the lieutenant said.

The detectives at first thought the sedan was disabled. Then they found 57-year-old Anthony DeSantis asleep at the wheel, with the car still in drive, Auteri said.

Giunta woke DeSantis and had him put the car in park, he said.

The officers found a bag of cocaine on the floor of the driver’s side and 18 used heroin folds in his pocket, along with a plastic straw, Auteri said.

DeSantis, who refused a drug evaluation at headquarters, was charged with illegal possession of drugs and paraphernalia, the lieutenant said.

He also received summonses for driving while under the influence, delaying traffic and driving with a suspended license.

The Kia was impounded and DeSantis was released to a responsible adult, pending court action, under John’s Law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.