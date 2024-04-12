Driver, 43, Dies In Crash With Dump Truck, Guardrail On Route 80: State Police

Sixto Torres-Duran was driving a Mazda eastbound on Route 80 in Fairfield when he lost directional control, ran off the roadway to the right and crashed into a guardrail just after 2:45 a.m., Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

After hitting the guardrail, the Mazda re-entered the roadway and crashed into a Kenilworth dump truck, causing the truck to overturn, Lebron said. Torres-Duran sustained fatal injuries while the driver of the Kenilworth sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

