Driver, 27, Ejected Through Sunroof, Killed In NJ Farm Field Crash: Cops

On Saturday, Aug. 16, at approximately 7:49 p.m., Franklin Township police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 800 block of Marshall Mill Road, authorities said. Officers discovered the man with life-threatening injuries after he was ejected from the vehicle through the sunroof, Franklin Township police said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Marshall Mill Road when the driver lost control while attempting to negotiate a bend, police said. The car left the roadway to the right and entered a farm field, where soft soil caused it to overturn several times before coming to rest about 326 feet from the road, police said.

The man was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No other occupants were in the car, police said.

