Driver, 26, In West Milford Crash Charged With DWI

Officers responding to the crash at the corner of Macopin Road and Westbrook Road found a significantly damaged 2011 Volkswagen Jetta on Aug. 25.

The driver, Klarissa Burwell, 26, of West Milford, showed signs of impairment, according to a township police news release.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center while police prepared charges and summonses for DWI, reckless driving, failing to maintain a lane and careless driving causing property damage, according to the release..

