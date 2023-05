Two Emerson Towing employees had to remove a section of fence before they could tow the vehicle out and onto a flatbed following the crash where Mill Street makes a hard left into First Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

The vehicle lost its front passenger tire in the mishap above Bogert Pond.

Westwood police and Hillsdale EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.